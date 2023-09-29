News Live: Its a Gold! Aishwary-Swapnil-Akhil finish first in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Asian Games

Its a Gold for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Hangzhou Asian Games
02:3429 Sep 2023
Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels; Gurugram Excise Department issues directives to pubs, bars
01:4229 Sep 2023
Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Tirthdham-Prernatirth located in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district
03:0829 Sep 2023
Punjab 'Rail Roko Andolan': Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continue to sit on railway tracks
Their demands include Committee for MSP; withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi; and compensation & jobs for families of farmers who died during agitation.
#WATCH | Punjab: Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continue to sit on railway tracks as they stage a 'Rail Roko Andolan' over their demands, including Committee for MSP, withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi and compensation & jobs for… pic.twitter.com/sjpuwNhhfJ
India clinches silver in women's 10m air pistol team event at Asian Games in Hangzhou
02:3429 Sep 2023
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends launch of ten catamaran vessels, three tug boats and a search and rescue vessel at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati
#WATCH | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the launch of ten catamaran vessels, three tug boats and a search and rescue vessel at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. (28.09) pic.twitter.com/8kQJa4g0UY