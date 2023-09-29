Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Its a Gold! Aishwary-Swapnil-Akhil finish first in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Asian Games

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 03:16 IST

Highlights
02:5129 Sep 2023

Its a Gold for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Hangzhou Asian Games

02:3429 Sep 2023

Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels; Gurugram Excise Department issues directives to pubs, bars

01:4229 Sep 2023

Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Tirthdham-Prernatirth located in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district

03:0829 Sep 2023

Punjab 'Rail Roko Andolan': Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continue to sit on railway tracks

Their demands include Committee for MSP; withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi; and compensation & jobs for families of farmers who died during agitation.

02:5129 Sep 2023

02:4129 Sep 2023

India clinches silver in women's 10m air pistol team event at Asian Games in Hangzhou

02:3429 Sep 2023

01:4229 Sep 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends launch of ten catamaran vessels, three tug boats and a search and rescue vessel at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati

01:4229 Sep 2023

Such heinous crimes cannot continue to remain unchecked, says BRS MLC K Kavitha on Ujjain minor rape incident  

01:4229 Sep 2023

(Published 29 September 2023, 02:35 IST)
