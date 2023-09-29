News Live: Lalu active again, Nitish inactive; jungle Raaj has returned in Bihar, says Amit Shah
Hello Readers! India continues to climbs higher at Asian Games scoreboard. Amit Shah cautions people of Bihar against retreat of Jungle Raaj. Ganpati Visarjans continue amid festive fervor in Maharashtra. Haryana government impose ban on hookah in bars and restaurants, and much more. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
It is Gold for 17-year-old Palak and Silver for 18-year-old Esha Singh in women's 10m air pistol individual event in Hangzhou
03:0829 Sep 2023
Punjab 'Rail Roko Andolan': Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continue to sit on railway tracks
02:5129 Sep 2023
Its a Gold for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Hangzhou Asian Games
02:3429 Sep 2023
Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels; Gurugram Excise Department issues directives to pubs, bars
09:1929 Sep 2023
"Madhya Pradesh tops in tribal atrocities and crime against women. What kind of 'Mama' is he?": Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak's jibe at Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Ujjain rape case
VIDEO | "Shivraj Singh (Chouhan) calls himself 'Mama'. Madhya Pradesh tops in tribal atrocities and crime against women. What kind of 'Mama' he is?" says Congress spokesperson @NayakRagini on Ujjain rape case. pic.twitter.com/4BHRDWeD9Q
Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, CM Hemant Soren and other officials pay tribute to CRPF's CoBRA Battalion soldier Rajesh Kumar, who lost his life in an IED blast in Chaibasa yesterday
09:1529 Sep 2023
NABARD lists first social impact bond
08:5729 Sep 2023
Balochistan Blast: Death toll at least 40, dozens injured
Powerful ‘suicide’ bomb had exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan's Mastung.
08:4529 Sep 2023
"First they took away statehood from J&K and are now pursuing Election Commission for halting Municipal elections..remains to be seen if EC surrender before BJP", says JKNPP president Harsh Dev Singh
#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K: On opposition meeting for J&K Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections, former J&K Minister and JKNPP president Harsh Dev Singh says, "On October 3, there will be a meeting in Jammu where all oppositions parties including Congress, National Conference,… pic.twitter.com/I1hHlHiqRf
611 teams to monitor open garbage burning; smog guns, 530 water sprinklers to be deployed: Delhi CM Kejriwal
07:4529 Sep 2023
Punjab BJP chief hits out at state government over timing of Khaira's arrest, says done to distract from farmer's issue
#WATCH | Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar says, "The timing of Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest speaks a lot of things. On one hand, farmers of Punjab are sitting on railway tracks and a few days back, Punjab Governor sought details on the Rs 50,000 crore debt. To distract from that,… pic.twitter.com/0YfSwA2Ok8