Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Lalu active again, Nitish inactive; jungle Raaj has returned in Bihar, says Amit Shah

Hello Readers! India continues to climbs higher at Asian Games scoreboard. Amit Shah cautions people of Bihar against retreat of Jungle Raaj. Ganpati Visarjans continue amid festive fervor in Maharashtra. Haryana government impose ban on hookah in bars and restaurants, and much more. Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 09:22 IST

Highlights
04:0129 Sep 2023

It is Gold for 17-year-old Palak and Silver for 18-year-old Esha Singh in women's 10m air pistol individual event in Hangzhou

03:0829 Sep 2023

Punjab 'Rail Roko Andolan': Farmers, under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, continue to sit on railway tracks

02:5129 Sep 2023

Its a Gold for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran in 50-metre Rifle 3Ps Men's team event at Hangzhou Asian Games

02:3429 Sep 2023

Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels; Gurugram Excise Department issues directives to pubs, bars

09:1929 Sep 2023

"Madhya Pradesh tops in tribal atrocities and crime against women. What kind of 'Mama' is he?": Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak's jibe at Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Ujjain rape case

09:1929 Sep 2023

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, CM Hemant Soren and other officials pay tribute to CRPF's CoBRA Battalion soldier Rajesh Kumar, who lost his life in an IED blast in Chaibasa yesterday

09:1529 Sep 2023

NABARD lists first social impact bond

08:5729 Sep 2023

Balochistan Blast: Death toll at least 40, dozens injured

Powerful ‘suicide’ bomb had exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan's Mastung.

08:4529 Sep 2023

"First they took away statehood from J&K and are now pursuing Election Commission for halting Municipal elections..remains to be seen if EC surrender before BJP",  says JKNPP president Harsh Dev Singh

08:1029 Sep 2023

Rajasthan leads in crime against women, state has failed to take action, says BJP spokesperson Shehzad

07:4729 Sep 2023

611 teams to monitor open garbage burning; smog guns, 530 water sprinklers to be deployed: Delhi CM Kejriwal

07:4529 Sep 2023

Punjab BJP chief hits out at state government over timing of Khaira's arrest, says done to distract from farmer's issue

07:1129 Sep 2023

At least seven killed, more than 25 injured in Balochistan Blast

The blast happened in Mastung. An official said that explosion took place near mosque where people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

07:0729 Sep 2023

Asian Games: Aishwary Tomar bags silver in Men's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hangzhou: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar </p></div>

Hangzhou: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 29 September 2023, 02:35 IST)
