News Live: Assam CM Sarma doubles down on fight against 'child marriage'

District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar challenged Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to openly oppose the government’s guarantee schemes aimed at the financial empowerment of women.

“Shobha Karandlaje is a senior leader. If she is displeased over the guarantee schemes, then let her issue a public statement on cancelling the schemes,” Laxmi Hebbalkar dared at Belapu while speaking at the diamond jubilee year celebrations of Belapu Primary Agriculture Credit Society at Uchhila on Saturday.

Hebbalkar lauded the Isro scientists for successfully launching the solar mission Aditya-L1.