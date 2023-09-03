Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Assam CM Sarma doubles down on fight against 'child marriage'

Track the latest news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 03:58 IST

Follow Us

03:5803 Sep 2023

Hebbalkar dares Shobha to openly oppose guarantee schemes

District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar challenged Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to openly oppose the government’s guarantee schemes aimed at the financial empowerment of women.

“Shobha Karandlaje is a senior leader. If she is displeased over the guarantee schemes, then let her issue a public statement on cancelling the schemes,” Laxmi Hebbalkar dared at Belapu while speaking at the diamond jubilee year celebrations of Belapu Primary Agriculture Credit Society at Uchhila on Saturday.

Hebbalkar lauded the Isro scientists for successfully launching the solar mission Aditya-L1.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, Laxmi R Hebbalkar. </p></div>

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, Laxmi R Hebbalkar.

Credit: DH Photo

03:1703 Sep 2023

Two-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

02:4103 Sep 2023

Assam CM Sarma doubles down on fight against 'child marriage'

Tinsukia, Assam: " Every 6 months, our campaign against child marriage will take place. Police are doing their job, and major arrests will be made in September...", says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

02:4103 Sep 2023

4-year-old 'taken' by leopard in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur 

Udhampur, J&K | Between 7-8pm, a 4-year-old girl was taken away by a leopard. As we got the information, we dispatched teams from Udhampur control room. We’re here to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future. This is a very unfortunate incident, and we will do all the help possible to the victim’s family. During our awareness campaigns, we do request people that during dawn and dusk, don’t let children, women and senior citizens go alone: Rakesh Sharma, Range Officer, J&K wild life department, Udhampur

(Published 03 September 2023, 03:39 IST)
