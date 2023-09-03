Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Nothing less than a genocidal call, says BJP on 'Sanatana Dharma' remark by M K Stalin's son

In today's latest political updates, several political leaders have slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (M K Stalin's son) over his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. Assam govt will introduce Bill in state assembly to ban polygamy. BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has claimed that there will be no Congress government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra Congress has launched Jansamvad Yatra, after the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 04:36 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:3403 Sep 2023

“Bought-out idea…”: TN BJP chief Annamalai hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatana" remark

03:3403 Sep 2023

Assam Govt to introduce Bill in state assembly to ban polygamy

02:5703 Sep 2023

I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders forged alliance to save their families: J P Nadda

04:3003 Sep 2023

State BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy reacts to Sanatana Dharma remark

On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, State BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy says "This is not new for DMK. For them, good things are bad and bad things are good. 'Sanatana Dharma' is eternal. DMK is a communal party that hops on the vote bank of Muslims and Christians because they vote religiously. The votes of these communities are decided at their respective worship places, whereas Hindus don't vote like that. DMK is like a cancer, it will be treated by the principles of 'Sanatana Dharma'..."

04:3003 Sep 2023

Ghaziabad,UP : On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, VHP Central Joint Secretary Vijay Shankar Tiwari says, "People should get out of their colonial mindset...'Sanatana' means one which is eternal...'Sanatana' has grown continuously and is growing more."

04:3003 Sep 2023

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla speaks on Sanatana Dharma remark by  Udhayanidhi Stalin

04:3003 Sep 2023

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi reacts to Sanatana Dharma remark

On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi says "...'Sanatana Dharma' cannot be eradicated at any cost. 'Sanatana Dharma' has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of 'Sanatana Dharma', whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong..."

04:3003 Sep 2023

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark

04:3003 Sep 2023

There will be no Congress government in the state after the Parliament elections:  BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

Shivamogga, Karnataka | On the question of whether BJP can do 'Operation Lotus' at present, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa says, "Wait and watch, your (Congress) own MLAs don't have hope on you, Congress has no future in this country. Congress party is making big news in the state. They are saying that half of the BJP MLAs will come to our party, but not a single MLA has gone to Congress. There will be no Congress government in the state after the Parliament elections."

04:3003 Sep 2023

Maharashtra Congress launches Jansamvad Yatra, after the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A in the run up to the 2024 LS polls

03:3403 Sep 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Bhaun Khola village near Garud today and met locals of the village.

CM PS Dhami understood the problems of the area and assured villagers that the State Govt is working for the upliftment of people. CM Dhami is on a visit to Bageshwar to campaign for by-elections being held on Bageshwar Assembly seat.

03:3403 Sep 2023

“Bought-out idea…”: TN BJP chief Annamalai hits back at Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatana" remark

03:3403 Sep 2023

Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: : Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura | Sonamura, Sepahijala: Tripura CM Manik Saha says "During 2023, many people had anticipated a change in govt, but once again, the BJP-IPFT government received the people's blessings to continue in power. Our party stands firmly with the people of the state. Our government consistently prioritises the welfare of the people, in contrast to the previous government. Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'"

(Published 03 September 2023, 03:35 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalNCPShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Shiv SenaRJDI.N.D.I.A

