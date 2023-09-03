India Political Updates: Nothing less than a genocidal call, says BJP on 'Sanatana Dharma' remark by M K Stalin's son

Shivamogga, Karnataka | On the question of whether BJP can do 'Operation Lotus' at present, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa says, "Wait and watch, your (Congress) own MLAs don't have hope on you, Congress has no future in this country. Congress party is making big news in the state. They are saying that half of the BJP MLAs will come to our party, but not a single MLA has gone to Congress. There will be no Congress government in the state after the Parliament elections."