india

LIVE
News Live: CM Yogi asks officials for speedy formation of State Capital Region Development Authority

Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 03:32 IST

02:5430 Sep 2023

02:3930 Sep 2023

02:2330 Sep 2023

03:3230 Sep 2023

A coupled electrocuted in Udupi after coming in contact with live wire that had fallen on ground at Sulse in Hemmadi in Kundapura taluk on Friday

The deceased are Mahabala Devadiga (58) and his wife Lakshmi Devadiga (48). Mahabala, on seeing the wire went to pick it up. On noticing her husband collapsing after picking wire, Lakshmi tried to rescue him by taking a wooden stick. Both were electrocuted.

Later, a woman called Mescom to disconnect the power supply. The local residents have expressed their displeasure over the incident and alleged that damaged wires have been joined and demanded maximum compensation for the family of deceased. Byndoor former MLA K Gopal Poojary visited the spot and urged Mescom MD to conduct a probe into the incident. A case has been registered at Kundapura Rural Station.

03:1930 Sep 2023

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III welcomed Indian EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Pentagon today

03:1730 Sep 2023

Indian soldier’s “vital” role in World War I brought to life in National Army Museum Exhibition in London

03:0330 Sep 2023

Troops of India and the US carried out joint tactical exercise in Alaska during ongoing Ex Yudh Abhyas: Indian Army

02:5430 Sep 2023

Farmers continue to stage 'Rail Roko Andolan' against Centre in Punjab over fulfillment of their demands including law on assured MSP

02:3930 Sep 2023

Emergency declared in New York City as torrential rain floods subways, roads, basements

02:2330 Sep 2023

CM Yogi asks officials for speedy formation of State Capital Region Development Authority; asks officers to submit action plan within three months

02:2330 Sep 2023

Delhi govt to set up RO-ATMs in city locations dependent on water tankers

02:2330 Sep 2023

ICC announces commentators for ODI World Cup

(Published 30 September 2023, 02:41 IST)
