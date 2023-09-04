Home
LIVE

LIVE
News Live: New Delhi gears up for upcoming G20 summit

Track the latest news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 02:52 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2904 Sep 2023

Building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, rescue ops under way

01:1904 Sep 2023

G20 Sherpas make last-ditch attempt to reach consensus on summit declaration

01:1904 Sep 2023

National capital gears up for upcoming G20 summit

Russia and the West are at loggerheads over the proposed Delhi Declaration's condemnation of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Read more

01:1904 Sep 2023

Algiers says Moroccan jet skiers shot after 'refusal to comply', reports AFP

(Published 04 September 2023, 02:26 IST)
