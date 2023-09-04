News Live: New Delhi gears up for upcoming G20 summit
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 02:52 IST
Highlights
02:2904 Sep 2023
Building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, rescue ops under way
01:1904 Sep 2023
G20 Sherpas make last-ditch attempt to reach consensus on summit declaration
01:1904 Sep 2023
National capital gears up for upcoming G20 summit
Russia and the West are at loggerheads over the proposed Delhi Declaration's condemnation of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Algiers says Moroccan jet skiers shot after 'refusal to comply', reports AFP
(Published 04 September 2023, 02:26 IST)