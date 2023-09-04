Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’

Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 03:14 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2604 Sep 2023

If a decision had been taken together after discussion, people would have had faith that they (Centre) would be doing something in the interest of the nation: 'Gehlot of One Nation One Election' panel

01:2804 Sep 2023

BJP and L-G turned Delhi into garbage mound: Atishi

01:2804 Sep 2023

Protestors must be heard: BJP's Pankaja Munde on Maratha quota agitations

03:1404 Sep 2023

At a time where each and everyone should speak up for India, says Stalin in first podcast

03:0804 Sep 2023

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’

India Political Updates: M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’
02:3804 Sep 2023

Devendra Fadanavis spoke to Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and assured him justice

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p></div>

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis spoke to Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and called him for discussions. Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Udayanraje Bhosale had also requested CM for a discussion on the issue. The Dy CM assured Jarange Patil that justice would prevail in Jalna incident. The government is hopeful that a meeting with Maratha's agitation leaders will take place soon. Today's Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha Reservation will meet in the afternoon, CM and both Dy CMs will be present in the Maratha Reservation-related sub-committee meeting: Dy CMO, Maharashtra

02:2604 Sep 2023

If a decision had been taken together after discussion, people would have had faith that they (Centre) would be doing something in the interest of the nation: 'Gehlot of One Nation One Election' panel

01:2804 Sep 2023

BJP and L-G turned Delhi into garbage mound: Atishi

Earlier, L-G Saxena had said lesser efforts would have been required to clean Delhi had the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city worked throughout the last nine years.

Read more

01:2804 Sep 2023

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams BJP's 'one nation, one election' pitch

Stalin wondered if the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and other state governments would be dismissed to facilitate state elections alongside the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read more

01:2804 Sep 2023

Protestors must be heard: BJP's Pankaja Munde on Maratha quota agitations

On the Jalna incident, BJP leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde says, "I condemn this incident. Protestors who were lathi-charged must be heard and a detailed and fair investigation should take place in the incident"

(Published 04 September 2023, 02:26 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCNCPShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Shiv SenaRJD Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

Follow