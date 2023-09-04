India Political Updates: M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’
02:3804 Sep 2023
Devendra Fadanavis spoke to Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and assured him justice
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis spoke to Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and called him for discussions. Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Udayanraje Bhosale had also requested CM for a discussion on the issue. The Dy CM assured Jarange Patil that justice would prevail in Jalna incident. The government is hopeful that a meeting with Maratha's agitation leaders will take place soon. Today's Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha Reservation will meet in the afternoon, CM and both Dy CMs will be present in the Maratha Reservation-related sub-committee meeting: Dy CMO, Maharashtra
02:2604 Sep 2023
If a decision had been taken together after discussion, people would have had faith that they (Centre) would be doing something in the interest of the nation: 'Gehlot of One Nation One Election' panel
#WATCH | Phalodi, Rajasthan: "...This is such a big decision(one nation one election), they (Centre) should have discussed it with all the opposition parties. If a decision had been taken together after discussion, people would have had faith that they (Centre) would be doing…
Protestors must be heard: BJP's Pankaja Munde on Maratha quota agitations
On the Jalna incident, BJP leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde says, "I condemn this incident. Protestors who were lathi-charged must be heard and a detailed and fair investigation should take place in the incident"
