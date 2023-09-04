India Political Updates: M K Stalin launches his first podcast ‘Speaking for India’

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis spoke to Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and called him for discussions. Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Udayanraje Bhosale had also requested CM for a discussion on the issue. The Dy CM assured Jarange Patil that justice would prevail in Jalna incident. The government is hopeful that a meeting with Maratha's agitation leaders will take place soon. Today's Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha Reservation will meet in the afternoon, CM and both Dy CMs will be present in the Maratha Reservation-related sub-committee meeting: Dy CMO, Maharashtra