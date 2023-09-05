News Live: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall in the city; yellow alert issued by IMD
Track the latest news updates from India and around the world, with DH!
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 03:19 IST
Highlights
02:2605 Sep 2023
Telangana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall in the city. Yellow alert issued by IMD.
02:2605 Sep 2023
ISRO's Aditya L1 successfully performs 2nd earth-bound manoeuvre
02:1005 Sep 2023
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at the Biden family home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: White House
24:0405 Sep 2023
G20 Summit: With India not inviting Zelenskyy, Macron becomes third leader to dial Ukrainian President
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati
Bihar Education Department withdraws the notice of reducing the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December.
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel met JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru after he was discharged from hospital.
Jammu and Kashmir | Search operation underway in Reasi
Teachers' Day: President Murmu to confer award to 75 teachers from schools, colleges, govt institutes today
7ft by 5ft hand-made painting of US President Joe Biden made by Dr Jagjot Singh in Amritsar, to welcome him in India for the G20 Summit.
Telangana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall in the city. Yellow alert issued by IMD.
Asia Cup: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma shine as India beat Nepal to seal Super 4 berth
'Focus on what position countries take when they come': Jaishankar on some leaders skipping G20 Summit
India to be invited to join trilateral summit of Israel, Greece, Cyprus: Greek PM
(Published 05 September 2023, 02:26 IST)