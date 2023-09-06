Home
LIVE

LIVE
News Live: New attacks on Ukraine happened 'very close' to NATO-member Romania, says country's President

Track the latest news updates from India and the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 03:34 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:3306 Sep 2023

New attacks on Ukraine happened "very close" to NATO-member Romania

23:4005 Sep 2023

Idea of renaming India takes new leap? Modi named PM of 'Bharat' in ASEAN-India Summit notes

23:4005 Sep 2023

White House confirms Biden will travel to India for G20 summit after testing negative for Covid-19

03:3406 Sep 2023

Ghaziabad boy dies of rabies over a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents out of fear

03:3406 Sep 2023

Heavy rains likely in Odisha till September 7

03:3406 Sep 2023

A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. More details are awaited.

"At 6.18 am (today), we received an information that a fire broke out at the Bhagwan Singh and Sons furniture factory, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused off and no one was injured in the incident," says a fire department official.

03:3406 Sep 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Dholpur, Rajasthan

03:3406 Sep 2023

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy on Madras HC's advise to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Senthil Balaji

03:3406 Sep 2023

If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing: Actor Jackie Shroff

03:3406 Sep 2023

A top White House official on Tuesday warned that North Korea will face consequences if it provides Russia with weaponry to fight its war against Ukraine, reports AFP

03:3406 Sep 2023

5-day long Janmashtami fair commenced in Rajkot

03:3406 Sep 2023

Delhi | 3 apprehended after a man was stabbed to death in Mandoli area.

The accused tried to rob the victim, a 25-year-old man namely Salman, and when he resisted, they stabbed him to death and stole his phone and Rs 500 cash. One minor accused is still absconding, Further investigation underway: Delhi Police

03:3406 Sep 2023

PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia today for ASEAN-India Summit

(Published 06 September 2023, 03:22 IST)
