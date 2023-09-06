India Political Updates: Political slugfest over renaming country 'Bharat' continues
Modi govt's moves in past 8 days keep the nation and Opposition guessing
It was Jinnah who objected to the name 'India': Tharoor hits out at BJP amid G20 invite row
TMC has one-third women MPs: Derek O'Brien takes a dig at BJP on Women's Reservation Bill
Modi govt's moves in past 8 days keep the nation and Opposition guessing
Almost half a dozen announcements or moves were made by the Narendra Modi government in the past eight days, keeping people and the Opposition guessing about the government's agenda and intentions, and inviting criticism that they were "diversionary" tactics to "hide failures".
It was Jinnah who objected to the name 'India': Tharoor hits out at BJP amid G20 invite row
The Congress MP claimed it was Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had objected to the name 'India' since it implied that 'our country was the successor state to the British Raj and Pakistan a seceding state'.
TMC has one-third women MPs: Derek O'Brien takes a dig at BJP on Women's Reservation Bill
Amid the renewed debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien Tuesday said his party already has one third women MPs in Parliament, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has only 14 per cent women MPs.
