Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Political slugfest over renaming country 'Bharat' continues

Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 02:32 IST

Highlights
02:3106 Sep 2023

Modi govt's moves in past 8 days keep the nation and Opposition guessing

23:3305 Sep 2023

It was Jinnah who objected to the name 'India': Tharoor hits out at BJP amid G20 invite row

01:3806 Sep 2023

TMC has one-third women MPs: Derek O'Brien takes a dig at BJP on Women's Reservation Bill

(Published 06 September 2023, 02:32 IST)
