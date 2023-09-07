Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our faith, says Smriti Irani on Sanatan Dharma row

Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 02:37 IST

Highlights
02:3707 Sep 2023

Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front on Wednesday night announced that it will boycott the counting of votes.

The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.

Irani caused a major upset by defeating the senior Congress leader in the Gandhi family stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 general election.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rahul Gandhi.</p></div>

Rahul Gandhi.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 07 September 2023, 02:37 IST)
