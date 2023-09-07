India Political Updates: Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our faith, says Smriti Irani on Sanatan Dharma row

Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front on Wednesday night announced that it will boycott the counting of votes.

The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.

