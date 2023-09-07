India Political Updates: Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our faith, says Smriti Irani on Sanatan Dharma row
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 02:37 IST
Highlights
02:3707 Sep 2023
Tripura bypolls: Alleging large-scale rigging, CPI(M) announces boycott of counting
02:0907 Sep 2023
Rahul Gandhi will become PM, Smriti Irani will lose in Amethi: UP Congress chief
02:0907 Sep 2023
Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith: Smriti Irani on Sanatana Dharma row
Alleging that the Election Commission did not take steps to prevent large-scale rigging in the Tripura by-elections, the CPI(M)-led Left Front on Wednesday night announced that it will boycott the counting of votes.
The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Sepahijala district was held on Tuesday. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.
Irani caused a major upset by defeating the senior Congress leader in the Gandhi family stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 general election.
(Published 07 September 2023, 02:37 IST)