Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Serial killer' with cases in several states held in Gujarat for rape-murder of teen girl

Rahul Jat, a native of Rohtak in Haryana, was arrested as part of a probe that began after the 19-year-old girl's body was found on November 14 near the tracks close to Udvada railway station.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 15:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 15:37 IST
India NewsGujaratCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us