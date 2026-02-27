<p>New Delhi: The Union Road Transport Ministry is working to introduce a graded point system for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/driving-licence">driving licences</a> to monitor traffic offences and multiple violations will soon result in temporary suspension driving licences for six months.</p><p>“For example, if you are caught driving the wrong way you will be charged a point... once you accumulate 12 points... you won’t be allowed to drive for six months,” Union Road Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> said here on Friday.</p><p>He also said that if a driver is found involved in many serious offences such as drunk and driving, then the driving licence will be permanently cancelled.</p>.Road accidents kill 2 lakh a year in India; Karnataka ranks 10th, Mysuru 5th in state.<p>The Minister further said that his ministry has identified 100 top districts with the highest number of road accidents and black posts. The Ministry is working on a targeted approach to reduce accidents and eventually make them zero-fatality districts. </p><p>The Ministry is also planning to name and shame the states and districts that continue to witness the highest number of road mishaps and deaths.</p><p>Gadkari also said the government is identifying high-risk corridors, junctions, roads, user groups, and time patterns of accidents.</p><p>In 2024, in India 1,77,177 people died in road accidents. This number is a 2.5 per cent increase compared to 2023.</p>