Services on Supreme Court's YouTube channel resumes

New Delhi: The services on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked on Friday, has resumed.

"This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India is live and up. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been resumed," said a notice uploaded on the apex court's website on Friday.

The top court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showed videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs.

A blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" was live on the hacked channel.