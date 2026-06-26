Session on inclusivity in art

<p>Rapper, songwriter and ballroom leader Jamaica Moana will discuss queer art and community-building with artist and archivist Mira Brunner.</p><p>In their session, titled ‘Beats, Ballrooms, and Belonging’, they will explore the many ideas that come together through queer art. “We will discuss what it means to be proud, to show up publicly, and to make space (for one another),” said Mira.</p>.SRK arrives in Mangaluru for 'An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan', visuals go viral.<p>A Maori and Samoan artist, Moana adds, “I’m so excited to be in India for the first time. Art, community and pride are at the forefront of my work, and I am grateful for this opportunity to discuss these topics.”</p><p>Moana is the co-founder of The West Ball, an initiative that creates a safe space for queer, trans and Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities through ballroom culture. Mira is a visual artist and the chief archivist of the Queer Archive for Memory Reflection and Activism (QAMRA). Her practice explores queer ways of being, queer resistance, and how to make archives more accessible.</p>