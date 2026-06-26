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Session on inclusivity in art

A Maori and Samoan artist, Moana adds, 'I’m so excited to be in India for the first time.'
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:03 IST
India NewsArtQueerMetrolife

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