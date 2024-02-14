Seven countries where Indians can use UPI to make payments

Payments using Unified Payment Interface, commonly known as UPI, will now be accepted in seven countries.
A citizen engagement platform of India, MyGovIndia on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, "UPI goes Global! India's Unified Payments Interface goes International with launches in Sri Lanka and Mauritius! An instant, one-stop payment interface showcases 'Make in India, Make for the World'."
It shared a world map highlighting the countries where Indians can use UPI services to make payments.
Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI is an instant real-time payment system to ease inter-bank transactions using mobile phones.
It capacitates multiple bank accounts (of different banks) in a single mobile app including various banking services and features.
On Monday, UPI Rupay card services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as 'linking historic ties with modern digital technology'.
Modi posted on X saying, “The launch of India's UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius underscores the robust linkages between our countries.”
Here's a list of the countries that have started accepting payments through UPI:
1 - Bhutan (UPI)
NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan partnered for implementing BHIM UPI QR-based payments in the country on July 13, 2021, being the first country enabling UPI transactions.
2 - Oman (UPI and Rupay)
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), International Payments Ltd (NIPL), and the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) was signed on October 4, 2022.
3 - Mauritius (UPI and Rupay)
An Indian visiting Mauritius can use UPI to make payments to local businesses. Banks in Mauritius have been allowed to issue Rupay cards locally through MauCAS card network.
4 - Sri Lanka (UPI)
Indians visiting Sri Lanka will be enabled to make QR-code based payments n the country using UPI apps.
5 - Nepal (UPI)
Indian citizens can make bank transfers from and to Nepal using UPI ID through mobile banking.
6 - France (UPI)
On February 2, the UPI payment system was formally launched at the Eiffel Towe in Paris.
7 - UAE (UPI)
The UAE has also been listed among the countries where UPI services are accepted.
UPI in other Southeast Asian countries
NIPL had signed an agreement with the Liquid Group to enable QR-based UPI payments in 10 Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.