Seven countries where Indians can use UPI to make payments

It shared a world map highlighting the countries where Indians can use UPI services to make payments.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI is an instant real-time payment system to ease inter-bank transactions using mobile phones.

It capacitates multiple bank accounts (of different banks) in a single mobile app including various banking services and features.

On Monday, UPI Rupay card services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as 'linking historic ties with modern digital technology'.