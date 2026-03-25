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Several 'facilitative' steps taken in Budget for middle class: Sitharaman

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2026, by a voice vote after including 32 government amendments.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanMSME

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