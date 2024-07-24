Several I.N.D.I.A. bloc members back Jagan Mohan Reddy's protest in Delhi; TDP calls it 'drama'

Raut called for an independent investigation, saying, "A special team should be sent to AP to conduct an independent enquiry into the brutal attacks on opposition party workers." Thambidurai drew parallels with the situation in Tamil Nadu, and claimed, "For 200 days, 595 people were killed in TN. That is the law-and-order situation out there. This kind of atrocity is taking place." Many people have died due to the DMK's atrocities in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding, "We are requesting the central government to take action. This kind of atrocities, be it in AP and TN, should be stopped." Several leaders, including Haq and Chaturvedi, urged the governor of Andhra Pradesh and the Supreme Court to take note of the matter.