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Several Indian workers killed in road accident in Dubai

The mission said that it is working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsDubaiAccident

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