'Severe' heat wave abates, says IMD even as fatalities inch towards 100

While no severe heat conditions (temperature above 47 degrees Celsius) had been observed on Saturday, heat waves (more than 45 degrees Celsius) were seen in parts of Punjab, north west Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, west Jharkhand and central Chhattisgarh, an IMD official said.

A fall in maximum temperatures, up to three degrees Celsius has been observed over Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and up to four degrees Celsius in east Uttar Pradesh.

Heat waves with 45-46 degrees Celsius temperatures have been experienced by people in isolated pockets in Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and west Jharkhand.

A dust storm in the afternoon brought some respite to Delhi and its surrounding areas, which were in the grip of a severe heatwave in the last few days. The maximum temperature settled at just above 44 degrees Celsius.

As millions cast their votes in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, braving the heat, four security personnel deployed for the Lok Sabha elections died due to heatstroke over the last one week in Bihar's Rohtas district, an official said on Saturday.