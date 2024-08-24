Sexual assault cases across India leave their marks on politics; wait ends for census, J&K Assembly election dates

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took up the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case as on a suo moto basis after receiving several petitions.

Even as the case became a way for TMC and BJP leaders to earn political brownie points with Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose providing his own unique flavour to the proceedings, the apex court seemed to be the only one paying heed to the actual problem - the safety of doctors, especially women doctors, who if not randomly raped during duty hours, apparently also get roughed up by patients' kin.

Emphasising that the country 'can't wait for another rape to change situation on ground', the top court has instituted a nine-member National Task Force under its authority, to suggest measures for protection of medical fraternity. During the hearing, the Supreme court also criticised the handling of the case by state authorities and Kolkata Police as CBI alleged a cover-up.

The apex court was also forced to comment on the unnecessary political dimensions that the case has taken, urging parties to 'not politicise the situation' and realise that 'law will take its course'.

BJP and TMC leaders, who have taken to flinging accusations like confetti as protests refuse to die down in Kolkata, 'welcomed' Supreme Court's intervention, albeit for very different reasons.

The only upshot to all this was doctors of most leading hospitals calling off their 11-day strike based on Supreme Court's assurance on concrete measures to ensure doctors' safety in the days to come.

However, Kolkata's fire has yet not been extinguished as protests continue with protesters frequently clashing with the police. Mamata is increasingly looking like she is losing all control over the narrative despite her letter to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the accused Sanjay Roy, at the centre of the Kolkata horror, has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for now, while the ex-principal of R G Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, is still being interrogated by the CBI, which has also received an all-clear for a polygraph test on Ghosh.

Both the Kolkata and Badlapur cases have thrown up one very important question - Who has the right to protest in such cases? A pertinent question when 151 lawmakers face cases of crime against women with BJP MPs and MLAs topping the list.