india

Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Delhi court to record wrestler's statement on Nov 26

Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 14:24 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 14:24 IST
India NewsBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghCrimeDelhi court

