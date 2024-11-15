Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Delhi court to record wrestler's statement on Nov 26

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording statement of one of six female wrestlers who have accused former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wrestling-federation-of-india">Wrestling Federation of India</a> (WFI) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brij-bhushan-sharan-singh">Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh</a> of sexual harassment.</p><p>Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya posted the matter for further proceedings after recording statement of one of the complainants in the case on November 14.</p><p>The proceedings took place in-chamber.</p>.Non-consensual intercourse with minor wife is rape, says Bombay High Court; upholds man's 10-year sentence.<p>The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case.</p><p>Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.</p><p>The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.</p><p>The court further framed charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.</p>