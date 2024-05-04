Sexual harassment charges against Bengal governor: RJD's Misa Bharti demands thorough probe

Patna: RJD leader Misa Bharti on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into accusations of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for targeting opposition parties on the issue of dynasty politics, while having in its own ranks many who came from influential political families.

"The charge against the honourable governor of West Bengal is a matter of concern. There must be a thorough inquiry and appropriate action in the matter", said Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is trying her luck from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.