SFI denies BJP allegations that Manoranjan was part of their party

Mysuru: BJP party workers of Mysuru shared a photo of Convention of SFI in social media platforms and alleged that Parliament attack accused D Manoranjan was part of SFI along with another accused Neelam Kaur.

They alleged that by availing pass to Parliament as voter of Mysuru Kodagu constituency, they are attempting to defame BJP and MP Pratap Simha. They even urged to ban SFI.

But Mysore city Police said that SFI has clarified that it was SFI Mysuru district president T S Vijay Kumar in the photo not Manoranjan.