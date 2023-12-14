SFI denies BJP allegations that Manoranjan was part of their party

Mysuru: BJP party workers of Mysuru shared a photo of Convention of SFI in social media platforms and alleged that Parliament attack accused D Manoranjan was part of SFI along with another accused Neelam Kaur.
They alleged that by availing pass to Parliament as voter of Mysuru Kodagu constituency, they are attempting to defame BJP and MP Pratap Simha. They even urged to ban SFI.
But Mysore city Police said that SFI has clarified that it was SFI Mysuru district president T S Vijay Kumar in the photo not Manoranjan.
SFI leaders have clarified in their social media platform that neither SFI nor Vijay Kumar have any links with Manoranjan. Manoranjan's father himself has stated that Manorajan was PM Narendra Modi's fan, the party stated.
Police also said that Manoranjan's father Devarajegowda asserted that Manoranjan wanted to serve the society but he had not formed any organisation and he was not part of any organisation.