Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SFI opposes RSS centenary event at Jamia, seeks withdrawal of permission

A JMI student and SFI member, Atikur Rehman said that there have been a series of events held at Delhi University colleges for 100 years of RSS.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsRSSJamia Millia IslamiaStudents Federation of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us