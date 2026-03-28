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Shah defends transfer of IAS, IPS officers in Bengal by EC, says many behaved like TMC cadres

Amit Shah's remarks came amid a political slugfest between the BJP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the transfer of officers by the poll panel ahead of the Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsAmit ShahEnforcement DirectorateTMC

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