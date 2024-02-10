DH Evening Brief: Shah says CAA will be implemented before LS polls; Wheeling & dealing kicks off to form coalition govt in Pakistan

"Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated (against the CAA). The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship," Shah said.
Efforts to form a unity government gained momentum after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who seems to enjoy the backing of the powerful military, on Friday appealed to rival political parties to join hands to pull Pakistan out of its current difficulties.
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said his party will announce candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat as he sought peoples' blessing for the victory of his candidates.
Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Saturday that the alliance talks with BJP in Tamil Nadu are finalised and details will be revealed soon. He also added that a mega alliance will be formed in the state to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was a Congress government in Gujarat that included Modi's caste in the list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in 1994 and the Centre included the prime minister's caste in its OBC list in 2000.
Replying to a short duration discussion on 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in the Rajya Sabha, she said there was mismanagement of the economy during 2004-2014 by the Congress-led UPA government.
'They are not able to run the state. The government needs to be dismissed, President’s Rule imposed, and fresh Vidhan Sabha elections announced,' Thackeray told reporters at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra.
Opposition parties on Saturday walked out of the Rajya Sabha opposing the BJP government's white paper on the economy, with the CPI(M) also refusing to participate in the discussion on the Ram temple in the House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.
Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa on Thursday.
