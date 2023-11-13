Shame on governments supporting this destruction: Priyanka Gandhi on mounting death toll in Gaza

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

"Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering," she said.