Share collective angst of not having a voice at UNSC high table: India

Addressing the annual UN General Assembly Plenary Thursday on ‘Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council', Kamboj said 'as a member of the Global South, we share its collective angst that on issues of core concern to the South, we have no voice at the high table.”

She noted that 164 member states have joined in calling for a concrete text to serve as the foundation for negotiations on UNSC reform.