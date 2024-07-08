Sharing Google Maps location can't be a bail condition: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that there can't be a condition for an accused to drop a pin on Google Maps as a condition for bail to enable the investigators to track his constant movement.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka set aside such a bail condition that would affect the right to privacy of the accused.

"There can't be bail condition defeating the very objective of bail. There can't be a baill condition enabling the police to constantly track the movement of the accused persons while on bail," the bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said in their decision.

The apex court had earlier set aside the two stringent conditions imposed by the Delhi High Court and granted bail to the accused, who is a Nigerian national, in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Senior advocate Vinay Navare assisted the court as amicus curiae, and advocate Varun Mishra represented the accused in the case.

The bench noted that courts across the country have been including the sharing of mobile locations as one of the conditions for bail, since many use smartphones.

The apex court said that the condition of sharing a Google Maps pin may prima facie offend the privacy rights of the accused, as assured under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In May 2022, the HC had put two stringent conditions for the bail of the accused. First, it held that the accused shall drop a pin on Google Maps to ensure that their location is available to the investigation officer of the case. The second condition was that the high commission of Nigeria must place on record an assurance that the accused shall not leave the country and will appear before the trial court as and when required.

In the order, the bench said such onerous conditions cannot be put because no embassy will be able to fulfil such conditions. It directed that these conditions may not be complied with.

“The petitioner is released on interim bail on the conditions imposed by the courts below except dropping a Google pin and assurance from the high commission of Nigeria,” the court said.