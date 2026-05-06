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Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed new CBFC chairperson

Vempati will succeed Prasoon Joshi, who has been appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati. He will hold the office for three years.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsCBFC

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