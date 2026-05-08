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Shashi Tharoor deepfake videos | Cong MP Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC against publication of AI-generated clips showing him 'praising Pakistan'

Counsel for Meta submitted that the offending content on Instagram was made inaccessible this morning.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsShashi TharoorDelhi HCDeepfakes

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