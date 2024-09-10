Shashi Tharoor highlights India’s growing global influence

Tharoor’s talk emphasised India’s growing importance in global politics, economics, and technology, painting a picture of a nation whose decisions resonate far beyond its borders. “India is a key player on the world stage,” he concluded, “and the choices it makes today will have a lasting impact on the world.” Tharoor’s insights underscored the growing importance of India on the world stage, leaving the packed hall with over 300 people from all walks of life with a deeper understanding of the country's dynamic role in global politics, economics, and diplomacy.