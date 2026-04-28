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Shashi Tharoor junks Rijiju's claim that he agreed Congress is 'anti-women'; hails his party

"We are totally in favour of women's reservation and are prepared to have it implemented right now -- without linking it to delimitation," Tharoor added.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorKiren Rijijuwomen reservation

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