Shashi Tharoor's remark on Hamas sparks row; MP clarifies statement

In the interview, Tharoor is heard saying that the terrorist organisation label is one to be very careful put, and India should not to follow other countries' leads in this matter.

He further stated that both Israel and the US viewed Hamas as a terrorist organisation. He also said that India has not made any such classification, and he is thus going to stick to the Indian position.

"Don’t be misled by crude headlines seeking to distort my words, @danielocarmon. I feel for you and other friends in Israel at this difficult time, and hope & pray for your continued safety," Tharoor tweeted as his clip went viral and drew a sharp response from Israel's former ambassador to India.

Hamas' attack on Israel, according to Tharoor, should be denounced, but the bigger issue at hand should not be overlooked either.

According to Tharoor, PM Modi's statement of support for Israel was incomplete as he did not explain the "reason behind all of this".

While acknowledging that the PM was standing up for Israel and expressing solidarity during this terrible time of loss and horror, Tharoor said that his statement felt incomplete.

Hamas' unexpected attack on Israel during a national holiday had sparked the entire situation, Tharoor said.

He also said that the attack was done in the cruelest way possible. Innocent civilians, children, elderly people, and youths attending a music festival were killed in the terror operation.

Tharoor said that there is no possible justification for what Hamas did, and the situation was almost impossible to accept, thus condemning the act of terrorism.

Netanyahu's government has made no concessions to the Palestinians and has been dealing with the situation with an iron hand, Tharoor added.

The Congress expressed its condemnation of the vicious attacks on the citizens of Israel on Sunday, and reiterated the party's long-held belief that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people must be met through dialogue.

Congress issued a statement a day later and called for an immediate ceasefire.

In the statement, Congress said that it always supported Palestinian people’s rights to land, self-government, and living life with respect and dignity.