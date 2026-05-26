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'She forgot fourth F - falling private investment': Congress' dig at Nirmala Sitharaman's ‘3Fs’ call

Jairam Ramesh pointed out that net FDI inflows have declined, while private corporate investment as a percentage of GDP has fallen to half of its pre-2014 peak.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanJairam Ramesh

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