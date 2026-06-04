'She said yes, Army said no': Pilot's proposal video after passing-out parade invites action

<p>Days after an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">Indian Army</a> pilot's video proposing to his girlfriend after the passing-out parade went viral on social media, the Indian Army has taken cognisance of the incident. </p><p>On Tuesday, Captain Bharat Bhardwaj got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik in Maharashtra. The surprise proposal took social media by storm. </p><p>According to media reports, the Indian Army did not approve of the young officer's action as a military helicopter was visible in the video. </p><p>The reports said that senior officers have sought a reply from Captain Bhardwaj for violating several Army rules. </p><p>The Army is very clear against the use of military equipment for self-social media posts. While it understands the officer's desire to propose to his partner, the location and occasion were inappropriate. </p>.'Forcing relationship impossible through courts,' SC grants divorce to wife living separately since 2003.<p>However, any strict action against Captain Bhardwaj is unlikely as he is a young officer who has not committed any grave offence. </p><p>In the viral video, dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, the newly-commissioned pilot walked onto the tarmac, knelt before his partner and proposed with an engagement ring, with an army helicopter in the backdrop.</p><p>She was visibly elated and accepted the ring which the young officer offered.</p><p>Captain Bhardwaj said he had known his partner for five years and wanted to make this day memorable.</p><p>The Combat Army Aviation Training School is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army and functions under the Army Training Command.</p>