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'She said yes, Army said no': Pilot's proposal video after passing-out parade invites action

The Indian Army did not approve of the young officer's action as a military helicopter was visible in the video.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyTrendingProposal

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