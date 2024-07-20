Shed paternalistic approach towards junior lawyers, pay them dignified sum: CJI

Raising the issue of entry-level juniors getting paid a "meagre" salary, Justice Chandrachud said "please shed away the paternalistic approach that they have come to learn and get exposure and experience, and that you are mentoring them." He pointed out that there was much to learn from the junior lawyers. Paying lower amounts such as Rs 5,000 per month to the juniors leads to "gatekeeping" of the profession, he said.