Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea reveals her one 'regret'

When asked about the reasons why someone would 'frame' her in this case, Indrani told that there could be various reasons for this, like 'financial' or personal'.

"There were a lot of things that happened on the day of my arrest and after my arrest that made me believe over a period that definitely (I was framed)," she told India Today.

Asserting that she had no role in Sheena Bora's murder, Indrani said, "No matter how hard anyone tries, they will never be able to bring evidence against me only because they cannot prove a crime that I haven't committed."