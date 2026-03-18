Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sheena Bora murder case: Supreme Court grants nine months extension to complete trial

A bench passed the order after receiving a letter from the Special Judge, CBI, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSheena Bora murder case

Follow us on :

Follow Us