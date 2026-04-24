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Sheena Bora murder case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain Indrani Mukerjea’s fresh plea to travel abroad

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that last year, the top court had not decided her plea to travel abroad on merit, but there is some urgency now.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSheena Bora murder caseIndrani Mukerjea

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