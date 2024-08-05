Sheikh Hasina lands in Hindon near Delhi after fleeing Bangladesh

New Delhi, however, is unlikely to extend the same courtesy to her this time as such a move could further give the radical elements in Bangladesh an opportunity to add momentum to their campaign against India.

The officials of the IAF and other agencies of the Government of India received her after the aircraft with Hasina, Rehana as well as others close to the family onboard landed at the airbase in Hindon. Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also called on the supremo of the Awami League party of Bangladesh.

Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security chaired by Prime Minister Modi to assess the evolving situation in Bangladesh and the implication of the situation in the neighbouring country for its relations with India. The security along the India-Bangladesh border has also been reviewed.

With the interim regime, which will now succeed the Awami League government in Dhaka, likely to include the Jatiya Party, Bangladesh National Party, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, New Delhi is worried over the future course of its relations with the neighbouring country. The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in the past criticised Hasina’s government for being excessively friendly to India as well as for ‘undermining the sovereignty’ of Bangladesh by allowing India transit connectivity through the country to link its mainland with its northeastern states.

Jaishankar may make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday about the evolving situation in Bangladesh and the response of India.

New Delhi is concerned over reports of vandalisation of the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre run by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations at Dhanmondi in Dhaka as well as of attacks on the shrines of the minority community across Bangladesh on Monday.

The external affairs minister had a brief meeting with the Leader of the Opposition and the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, at the Parliament House complex on Monday about the options for New Delhi.

Hasina left New Delhi just about an hour before her official residence ‘Gana Bhavan’ in Dhaka was stormed by mobs, protesting against her government’s crackdown on the students and youths campaigning against the reservation in public sector jobs. She flew by chopper to a Bangladesh Air Force base and boarded the C130J military transport aircraft.