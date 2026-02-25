<p>Former cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/ampstories/india/shikhar-dhawan-and-sophie-shine-tie-knot-in-dreamy-wedding-see-pics-here-3910032">Shikhar Dhawan</a> secured a major win on Wednesday as a family court in Delhi directed his ex-wife Aesha Mukerji to return approximately Rs 5.7 crore she attained from a property settlement case in Delhi. According to reports, the Patiala House Court bench led by Judge Devendra Kumar Garg ruled that the agreement between the two parties stands null and void because it was allegedly obtained through threat, coercion and fraud. </p><p>The order comes just days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/ampstories/india/shikhar-dhawan-and-sophie-shine-tie-knot-in-dreamy-wedding-see-pics-here-3910032">Dhawan got married to Sophie Shine</a> on February 21.</p><p>Dhawan had sold two properties in Australia and Mukerji, on the orders of the Australian Family Court in February 2024, received AU $8,12,397 and AU $82,000 as interim settlement. </p><p>Besides, the Australian court had divided their global asset pool, including Dhawan's properties in India, awarding his ex-wife a total of AU $3.6 million. Judge Garg ruled that Mukerji can't demand this amount as Australia's Family Law Act doesn't apply here. </p>.Shikhar Dhawan slams viral fake post claiming 'no girl would marry me'.<p>Dhawan told the Delhi court that Mukerji started threatening about ruining his reputation and career shortly after their marriage in 2012, and forced him to register their properties either in joint names or entirely in her name. He even said that she had claimed 99 per cent ownership of one of the properties bought with his money. </p><p>The cricketer argued that the Australian court's ruling was contrary to the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act and the Indian law. The court agreed that the Australian court lacked jurisdiction in their marital dispute and restrained Mukerji from enforcing the anti-suit injunction and related orders against Dhawan.</p><p>Mukerji has also been directed to pay an interest of nine percent per annum from the date of filing of the suit until full payment is made.</p>