Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar avoiding Jalna as they fear backlash, says Sanjay Raut

As the Maratha reservation issue continues to rock Maharashtra, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday wanted to know why Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have not visited Jalna yet.

The fast-unto-death being undertaken by Manoj Jarange-Patil in Antarwali Sarathi village near Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna entered its eighth day on Tuesday.

Leading the attack on the Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: "Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar fighting shy of going to Jalna, they are fearing massive backlash.”