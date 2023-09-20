Shinde-led Sena welcomes women's quota bill, dedicates it to Bal Thackeray's wife

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extended its support to the Women’s Reservation Bill dedicating it to the late Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

“The Shiv Sena declares support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill and dedicates it to Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray,” said Rahul Shewale, MP and Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (108th Amendment), which provides 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. As per the orders of our chief leader Eknath Shinde ji, the Shiv Sena is declaring its support to the bill. As per the bill, one-third of the seats reserved for SC and ST communities will also be reserved for women from these communities. With the historic bill being tabled in the new parliament building, a new beginning for women in the country has commenced,” Shewale said in a statement issued in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The Women's Empowerment Bill will further strengthen democracy in the nation. Previous governments showed very little seriousness in bringing the women reservation bill. 50 per cent of the country's population was denied their basic political right. But all this is about to change. Now, we are in 'Amrit Kaal'. In this golden age, women will play a significant role in shaping the country's future. With reservations for women in state assemblies and the country's Parliament, women's participation in politics and governance will increase significantly. The new parliament building also marks the beginning of a new era for women, and we are hopeful about the bright future that Amrit Kaal holds for them,” he said.