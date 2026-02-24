<p>Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday over the "shirtless" protest at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ai%20Impact%20Summit"> India AI Impact Summit 2026</a> in the national capital last week.</p><p>The arrest comes days after the Indian Youth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress </a>on Friday protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the India-US deal at AI Summit. </p><p>Addressing the issue at the AI Summit, Bhanu had said that the youth of the country "will no longer remain silent".</p>.Youth Congress workers arrested for staging shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit expo hall.<p>"The Indian Youth Congress made it clear that the youth of the country will no longer remain silent. 'PM is compromised' is not just a slogan, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth. This trade deal with the US is a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US. Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth," he said.</p><p>The IYC National President clarified that the party was "not against the AI Summit" but firmly opposed "any compromise with India's interests."</p><p>"We are against any compromise with India's interests. When the country's farmers are being compromised, anti-India trade agreements are being signed, and youth are being pushed into hate politics while keeping them unemployed, should we remain silent? This country belongs to 1.4 billion citizens," he added.</p><p>In a scathing attack on the Modi, he asserted that the "Prime Minister is compromised" and "that does not mean that the public should remain silent."</p><p><strong>Congress condemns arrest</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress opposed the arrest, with senior leader Bhupesh Baghel calling the government dictatorial.</p>.Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police nabs Youth Congress worker in Gwalior, total arrests 5.<p>In a long post on X, Baghel said, "I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of IYC National President Brother Uday Bhanu Chib ji and other young comrades by the Delhi Police."</p>. <p>He added that the largest weapon in a democracy is young people raising their voice, and that protesting is not a crime. </p><p>"The 'dictatorial' government is forgetting that in a democracy, young people raising their voice, asking questions, and protesting is not a crime -- it is the strongest weapon of democracy. Our young Congress workers, without any violence or provocation, peacefully brought forward the Prime Minister's compromises and the unheard suffering of the youth," he said. </p><p>Baghel termed the act as courageous, legitimate and a democratic step and accused the government to resort to police repression. </p><p>"This was a courageous, legitimate, and democratic step, and now the government is resorting to police repression to suppress it. This action is not only illegal but also a direct attack on freedom of expression and democracy. We demand the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib ji and all arrested IYC workers, withdrawal of all false charges imposed on them, and an immediate halt to such repressive actions. We will fight -- we will win," he posted.</p>