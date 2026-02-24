Menu
'Shirtless' protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police arrests Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib

Addressing the issue at the AI Summit, Bhanu had said that the youth of the country "will no longer remain silent".
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 04:35 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 04:35 IST
India News Congress India Politics Arrest Youth Congress

