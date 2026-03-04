'Shirtless' protest at AI Summit | IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib released on bail from Tihar jail

<p>New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested for the "shirtless protest" at AI Impact Summit last month, has been released from Tihar jail, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a sessions court order that had put Chib's bail on hold.</p>.<p>Soon after walking out of jail, Chib said his first message was that the party stands firmly against the India-US trade deal.</p>.<p>"We will continue our struggle to stop this agreement. Despite knowing its implications, the prime minister is still pushing ahead, which only reaffirms the belief that he is acting as an agent of the West," Chib said.</p>.AI summit protest: Can't deny liberty on conjectures, says court, grants bail to Youth Congress chief.<p>On Sunday, Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard a plea filed by the IYC chief challenging the sessions court's decision to stay the magistrate's bail order.</p>.<p>The magistrate had granted bail to Chib on February 28, but within hours, the relief was halted by the sessions court.</p>.<p>Chib was sent to four-day police custody by a trial court on February 24.</p>.<p>Visuals recorded outside Tihar jail showed jubilant Youth Congress members lifting Chib on their shoulders as he walked out, before escorting him to a car.</p>.<p>A large crowd had gathered outside the jail to welcome him.</p>.<p>Supporters raised slogans such as "Rahul Gandhi tere naam, yeh jawani hai kurban" (Rahul Gandhi, this youth is dedicated to you) and "PM is compromised".</p>.<p>Many of them were seen waving flags and holding placards that read "Roll back India-US trade deal".</p>.<p>Chib was arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit, which India hosted at Bharat Mandapam here on February 20.</p>.<p>At the summit venue, IYC workers protested by removing and holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised". </p>