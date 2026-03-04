Menu
'Shirtless' protest at AI Summit | IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib released on bail from Tihar jail

Chib was arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit, which India hosted at Bharat Mandapam here on February 20.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 22:00 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 22:00 IST
India News

