<p>New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of five <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-youth-congress">Indian Youth Congress</a> (IYC) workers who were arrested for holding a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.</p>.<p>Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta extended the custodial interrogation of the accused persons.</p><p>The five arrested IYC workers include Krishna Hari, national secretary from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit.</p>.<p>One Jitendra Yadav, who was arrested from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gwalior">Gwalior</a> in Madhya Pradesh, was also produced in the court, and the magistrate also extended his police custody. </p>