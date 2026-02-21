<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi</a> court on Saturday reserved its order on police's plea seeking five-day custody of the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested for protesting at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI%20Impact%20Summit">AI Impact Summit</a> venue a day ago.</p>.<p>The arrested <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">IYC </a>workers were produced before Judicial Magistrate Ravi, who reserved the order after completion of arguments.</p>.<p>The arrested protesters were Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.</p>.BJP holds demonstration outside Congress office against 'shirtless' protest at AI summit.<p>Delhi Police sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>The counsel for the accused argued that they were associated with a political party, and had exercised their democratic right to peaceful protest at Bharat Mandapam.</p>.<p>He said there was no footage proving that they attacked police officers, nor any evidence that an anti-national speech was made.</p>.<p>The court is expected to pass its order shortly. </p>