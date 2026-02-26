Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shirtless protest: Delhi court sends 3 IYC workers arrested from Shimla to 3-day police custody

The counsel for the accused claimed Delhi Police had engaged in “witch-hunting” by arresting those carrying out a peaceful protest.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsShimlaIndia PoliticsDelhi High CourtIndian Youth Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us